Charles "Charlie" Henkelmann

October 13, 1932 - December 3, 2020

Charles "Charlie" Henkelmann was born on October 13, 1932, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Ruth Miner Henkelmann and Carl Henkelmann. He died on December 3, 2020, at High Plains Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Lincoln. Charles lived life fully with enthusiasm for his family, faith in God, hard work, and volunteering to help others.

Charles attended Randolph Elementary, Irving Junior High, and graduated from Union College Academy in 1950. He did not particularly enjoy formal studies. Rather, he preferred practical learning and construction. He attended Union College and La Sierra College in Riverside, California. Both college experiences were life shaping.

At Union College he met his future wife, Naoma Hopkins, and while at La Sierra College he built a duplex, which boosted his skills and confidence in the construction industry. He graduated from Union College with a B.S. in Business Administration. During his life, he was grateful for all his educational opportunities. He led an effort to set up an alumni association at College View Academy, and supported Union College through scholarships and board service. When Union College was planning to celebrate its Centennial, Charlie volunteered to organize a large parade down 48th Street in College View to honor the occasion.

Charles and Naoma married in 1953 and spent all their married years in Lincoln and the surrounding area, with a brief move to Fayetteville, Arkansas, in the late 1950's to buy and operate a small dairy farm. Charles operated Henkelmann Construction Company for many years, specializing in smaller apartment buildings. He built over 100 buildings in Lincoln during his career, providing more than 1000 housing units. Charlie was a hard worker with a focus on fair treatment and getting the job done right and was a Lincoln landlord for more than 60 years.

Charles, never one to sit still, began to be interested in using his skills to help others throughout the world. He started volunteering with Maranatha Volunteers International in 1974 with a life changing trip to Peru. Maranatha engages volunteers to build churches, schools, and clinics all over the world. For more than 35 years, Charles was very active, often leading projects, making hundreds of calls to recruit other volunteers, and coordinating travel, lodging, construction site materials, etc. He actively worked on well over 60 different projects around the world. In 2004 he was honored as Volunteer Missionary of the Year by Maranatha.

Charles was instrumental in site selection and construction of the Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church building at 48th and A Streets, of which he was a long-time member. He was also proud of his efforts to the build the SDA Schools of Lincoln's gymnasium facility. Other buildings in Lincoln which he helped build include the Good Neighbor Community Center, Allon Chapel SDA Church, and the People's City Mission.

In 1968, after years of searching, he and Naoma fulfilled a lifelong dream of country living. They bought their farm near Roca where he lived for 48 years until his health and stamina no longer allowed him to continue. During his years on the farm, he zealously worked to keep the place up. He enjoyed raising cattle and pasturing horses and created many fond memories at fall barn parties which always included hayrack rides, ventriloquism shows by Naoma and her little friend "Charlie", piñatas hung from the barn rafters, and bonfires with singing and marshmallow roasting.

After Naoma, his wife of 55 years, passed away in 2008, he struggled with loneliness, household chores and the challenges of loss. In 2009 Charles married a widow, Carol Fleetwood, whom he met through church.

Charles loved to travel. During the years of raising his family there were trips to the Colorado Rockies in the summer and California to see extended family in the winter. He traveled to at least thirty different countries and keenly enjoyed learning about other cultures and customs. He also had several different RV's over the years, which provided a great way to travel throughout the U.S.A. Charles enjoyed photographing his travels, volunteer efforts, and family events.

Charles's values were reflected in his love of God, mindfulness of life after his life on earth, hard work and keeping busy, attitude of service, loving heart, and abundant generosity. Even in his 80's he was still volunteering two days a week at the Good Neighbor Community Center, which recognized him as a volunteer of the year and long-time board member. He also volunteered at the Food Bank of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2011 while undergoing radiation treatment for cancer.

Preceded in death by his first wife; Naoma. Survived by his wife; Carol Fleetwood Henkelmann of Lincoln, his two sisters: Carleen Chalmers Wymer of Calimesa, California, and Mary Olson of Redlands, California, his brother-in-law; Dave Bartosiewski of Fountain Hills, Arizona, his four children and their families: Rebecca (Ryan) Wells, Priscilla Henkelmann (Sandy Grossbart), Thomas Henkelmann, all of Lincoln and Gregory (Cindy) Henkelmann of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; nine grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Please feel free to honor his memory by making a contribution to a charity of your choice or by volunteering in his memory. Charles donated his body for medical research to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska, giving even in his death. There will be no services at this time due to Covid-19. A Celebration of Life, a life so well lived, may be held at a later date.