Charles A. Kingsbury, Ph.D.

April 15, 2022

Charles A. Kingsbury, Ph.D., 1935-2022. Charles, usually known as Chuck or Charlie, was born in Louisville KY to Charles L and Alberta (née Kerman) Kingsbury. He graduated with honors from Iowa State in 1956 and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He received his Ph.D. from UCLA under the direction of future Nobel laureate DJ Cram. Chuck served in the USAF on atomic detection testing projects prior to postdoctoral work at Harvard University.

He taught organic chemistry at UNL for over 43 years, touching the education of over 8000 students. Many professionals in Lincoln, Nebraska, and beyond are his former students. Chuck received awards for his teaching and outreach in science education.

Chuck was an avid gardener, and his neighbors appreciated his seasonal floral displays. Also an art fame, he filled the walls of his home with original works of art in several media.

Charles is survived by his wife of 65 years, Martha; his five sons and daughters Charles Patrick (Baldwin City KS), Ann (Omaha), Ellie (Minneapolis), Paul (Rochester MN), and Julie (Shawnee KS); his two sisters Shane and Sue in California; and six grandchildren.

Memorials to the University of Nebraska Foundation.