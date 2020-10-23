Charles "Chuck" L. Dobbs

September 13, 1936 - October 20, 2020

Charles "Chuck" L. Dobbs, 84 of Weeping Water, passed away on October 20, 2020 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. He was born on September 13, 1936 to Charles A. & Luella J. (Williams) Dobbs in Clatskanie, Oregon.

He is survived by his Wife, Dixie Dobbs; Daughters: Jacalyn Groesser of Ralston, Cathy (Tim) Callaway of Elmwood; Son: Kevin Dobbs of Texarkana, TX; Grandchildren: Codie and Christian Diltz, Kirstin, Zach, and Cassidy Callaway; Siblings: Carol (Lloyd) Rons, Karen Anderson, Terri (Paul) Jordon, Charlene (Tom) Lewis, Don Dobbs, Dawn Aalbers; Brothers-in-law: Dick Justice, James Garland; also many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Sisters: Mary Jo Justice, Florence Garland, Parents-in-law: Alvin & Irene Ruroden; Brothers-in-law: Daryl Ruroden and Mike Aalbers and Sister-in-law: Joan Dobbs.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, at 10 A.M. at the First Lutheran Church, Avoca (North Branch). The service will be Live-streamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page with the link posted on the Fusselman website. Burial will follow in the First Lutheran Cemetery (North Branch). Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12 from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. with family greeting friends from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Revitalization Association of Weeping Water or First Lutheran Church (North Branch). Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, NE Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com