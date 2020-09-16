Menu
Charles Lynn Swanson

April 10, 1943 - September 11, 2020

Charles Lynn Swanson, age 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Charles was born April 10, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska. He serviced in the United States Navy for 6 years, he retired from the State of Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Linda Swanson for 35 years. He loved watching his sons play sports, bowl, play softball, and golf. He had a competitive spirit.

He was survived by children, Sarah (Bob) Raymond, Rebecca Juengel-Swanson, Allegra (Anthony) Procacina, Christopher (Rachelle) Swanson, and Charles Jr. (Alisha) Swanson, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Ashley (Jason) Nettleton, Morgan (Josh) Cochran, Paul (Amanda) Juengel, Cassandra (Lee) Burnett, Alexandria Juengel, Tony Procacina, Dominic (Kaitlyn) Procacina, Danyale Procacina, Parker Swanson, Ceara Swanson, Caleb Swanson, and Hannah Swanson; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Clella Renkaw, and Susan Ab-nabour. Charles was preceded in death by, his parents; wife, Linda Gingery Swanson; son, James Swanson and grandson Matthew Juengel.

Private family services. Cremation. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu flowers, memorials are suggested to Leukemia And Lymphoma Society or the family. Condolences to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
