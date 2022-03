Charles Leroy "Charlie" Newsham

September 4, 2021

Rossville, Kansas, Charles Leroy "Charlie" Newsham, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Oakley Place of Rossville.

Private family graveside services will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery near Ashland, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakley Place of Rossville and sent in care of the funeral home. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com. Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536