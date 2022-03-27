Charles "Charlie" C. Smith

August 19, 1928 - March 25, 2022

Charles "Charlie" C. Smith, 93, of Lincoln passed away on March 25, 2022. He was born on August 19, 1928, to Harry and Edith (Williamson) Smith. Charlie had a good life, 42 years as an engineer, running freight through Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri for Burlington Northern all the while happily married for 72 years to his high school sweetheart Marian. Charlie was a member of Southview Christian Church where you could find him every Sunday drinking coffee, sharing stories in Fellowship Hall after the service. He and Marian shared a home in Lincoln where most days you could find him on the front porch visiting with a neighbor or two. He was known for his inviting smile and telling stories.

Family members include his wife of nearly 72 years, Marian of Lincoln; children John Smith and Molly Andrews-Smith of Seattle, WA and Todd Smith and fiancée Maria Kirchmann of Lincoln; sister Harriett of Humboldt, NE; extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Elaine.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd St., Lincoln (02). Pastor Kerry O'Bryant officiating. A private family inurnment to take place. Memorials may be given to Southview Christian Church. Condolences online at roperandsons.com