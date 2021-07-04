Charles "Chuck" E. Swerczek

May 21, 1952 - July 1, 2021

Charles "Chuck" E. Swerczek, 69, of Lincoln, NE, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE. Charles Edward Swerczek, the son of Edward Jacob and Margaret Ann (Zuerlein) Swerczek, was born on May 21, 1952 in Albion, NE. Chuck attended school at rural School District 47 near Cedar Rapids, NE and St. Anthony's Catholic School, before graduating from Cedar Rapids High School in 1971. Chuck was inducted into the U.S. Navy on January 4, 1972, and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1972, and continued to serve his country as a Naval Reservist.

On October 20, 1973, Chuck was united in marriage to Diane M Dlugosz at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. The couple made their home in Lincoln, NE where Chuck worked as a petroleum sales manager for Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester. Chuck was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Lincoln, NE. As is the Swerczek family tradition, music was Chuck's passion. He loved to play and sing, especially for his grandkids.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years: Diane Swerczek of Lincoln, NE; son: Jason (Jennifer) Swerczek of Garland, NE; daughter: Lynnette (Matthew) Nickell of Lincoln, NE; 10 grandchildren: Jake, Julia, James, Charlie, Cheyanne, and William Swerczek all of Garland, NE; Lucas, Cooper, Brooklynn, and Molly Nickell all of Lincoln, NE; eight brothers: Donald (Mary) Swerczek of Omaha, NE; Victor Swerczek of Albion, NE; Anthony (Christine) Swerczek of Papillion, NE; Laurence (Lori) Swerczek of Albion, NE; Edwin (Monica) Swerczek of Cedar Rapids, NE: Joseph (Kay) Swerczek of Belgrade, NE; John Swerczek of Cedar Rapids, NE; Lee Alan (Daisy) Swerczek of Hanahan, SC; five sisters: Catherine Longacre of Omaha, NE; Gladys Choyeski of Cedar Rapids, NE; Margaret "Maggie" Knight of Fountain, CO; Teresa (Bob) Pasonault of Columbus, NE; Monica Kavanaugh of Whiting, IA, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Dickie Swerczek; and two sisters: Mary Swerczek and Jean Molt; and sister-in-law Lisa Swerczek.

A Visitation will be held Wednesday morning July 7, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a vigil service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, NE with Military Rites conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids, U.S. Navy Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders. Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.