Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles E. "Chuck" Swerczek
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
308 West Marengo
Albion, NE

Charles "Chuck" E. Swerczek

May 21, 1952 - July 1, 2021

Charles "Chuck" E. Swerczek, 69, of Lincoln, NE, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE. Charles Edward Swerczek, the son of Edward Jacob and Margaret Ann (Zuerlein) Swerczek, was born on May 21, 1952 in Albion, NE. Chuck attended school at rural School District 47 near Cedar Rapids, NE and St. Anthony's Catholic School, before graduating from Cedar Rapids High School in 1971. Chuck was inducted into the U.S. Navy on January 4, 1972, and was honorably discharged on May 13, 1972, and continued to serve his country as a Naval Reservist.

On October 20, 1973, Chuck was united in marriage to Diane M Dlugosz at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. The couple made their home in Lincoln, NE where Chuck worked as a petroleum sales manager for Farmers Cooperative in Dorchester. Chuck was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Lincoln, NE. As is the Swerczek family tradition, music was Chuck's passion. He loved to play and sing, especially for his grandkids.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 47 years: Diane Swerczek of Lincoln, NE; son: Jason (Jennifer) Swerczek of Garland, NE; daughter: Lynnette (Matthew) Nickell of Lincoln, NE; 10 grandchildren: Jake, Julia, James, Charlie, Cheyanne, and William Swerczek all of Garland, NE; Lucas, Cooper, Brooklynn, and Molly Nickell all of Lincoln, NE; eight brothers: Donald (Mary) Swerczek of Omaha, NE; Victor Swerczek of Albion, NE; Anthony (Christine) Swerczek of Papillion, NE; Laurence (Lori) Swerczek of Albion, NE; Edwin (Monica) Swerczek of Cedar Rapids, NE: Joseph (Kay) Swerczek of Belgrade, NE; John Swerczek of Cedar Rapids, NE; Lee Alan (Daisy) Swerczek of Hanahan, SC; five sisters: Catherine Longacre of Omaha, NE; Gladys Choyeski of Cedar Rapids, NE; Margaret "Maggie" Knight of Fountain, CO; Teresa (Bob) Pasonault of Columbus, NE; Monica Kavanaugh of Whiting, IA, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Dickie Swerczek; and two sisters: Mary Swerczek and Jean Molt; and sister-in-law Lisa Swerczek.

A Visitation will be held Wednesday morning July 7, 2021, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. with a vigil service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, NE with Military Rites conducted by the Dan Cox American Legion Post #44 of Cedar Rapids, U.S. Navy Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders. Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Jul
7
Vigil
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Jul
7
Service
10:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church - Cedar Rapids
508 West Main Street, Cedar, NE
Jul
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Levander Funeral Home, Inc.- Albion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
So very sorry to hear of Chuck´s passing! He was such a kind and talented man. I enjoyed accompanying him on the bass and hearing his wonderful guitar playing at the Saturday evening masses at St. Joseph! I´m so very sorry for your loss!
Kathy Sus Spitsen
July 7, 2021
Diane, I am so sorry to hear about Chuck. I would like to get in touch with you but don't have your contact info. Is there any way to get it from you. I would see Chuck at different times and always visit with him and check up on they family. Prayers for you at this difficult time.
Connie Hall
Friend
July 7, 2021
The last time I saw Chuck, we went on an adventure....on the clock. We trespassed down to a hidden mill on the Blue River just north of the Milford dry fertilizer plant. We had a blast; he loved our country, history, people, and the Lord. For about 45 minutes we both felt like a couple of kids trespassing and exploring that old mill. It was a privilege to share that experience with him, so full of life, not knowing how close he was to the end of his. Perhaps a memorial to consider, is sharing the story of that old mill and the experience I had shared with him. Chuck lives forever, as do all of us who believe in Jesus as our personal savior.
Jeremy J. Steele
July 6, 2021
Diane, I am so very sorry for your loss of Chuck. My Prayers, and Thoughts are with you all during this very difficult time. God Bless!!
Betty J Shestak
July 6, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss. Prayers for all during this difficult time.
Meg Obrien
Other
July 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Jurgens
Work
July 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results