Charles J. Vesely

December 23, 2021

Charles J. Vesely, 80, of Wahoo, NE, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Journey House in Lincoln, NE. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Cheryl Vesely; son, Chris (Brittany) Vesely; twin grandchildren, Adeline and Ivan Vesely.

Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday (12/30/21) 10:30 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Wednesday (12/29/21) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home. Interment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.