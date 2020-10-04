Charles William "Bill" "Charlie" Heath

July 3, 1945 - October 2, 2020

Charles William "Bill" "Charlie" Heath, 75, of Colon, NE, entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. He was born July 3, 1945 in Broken Bow, NE to Burton and Mary (Sanborn) Heath.

He is survived by children, Vicki (John) Ruzicka of Colon, NE and Michael Schmit of Cedar Bluffs, NE; grandchildren, Melissa (Jim) Lepore, Megan Walker, Molly (Cory) Allely, Tyler Ruzicka, Jake Ruzicka, Tatsiahna Schmit and Alexzander Schmit; great-grandchildren, Audrie, Maison, Payton, Nathan and Gage Lepore, Emilee and Elliot Walker, Connor, Bradley, Hunter, Amillya and Harrison Allely; siblings, Bob (Patty) Heath of Claytonia, NE, Betty (Tom) Langrud of Broken Bow, NE, Burton (Maggie) Heath of Creston, NE. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Janet.

Funeral Service, Tuesday (10/6/2020) 11 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Graveside Service, Thursday (10/8/2020) 11 a.m. Emerick Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove, NE. Memorials in care of the family. *Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.