Charles Winfield Rickel

November 27, 2020

Charles Winfield Rickel 84 of Lincoln passed away on November 27, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday 9-9 at the funeral home and Thursday 10-11am at the church. Rosary is Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 7:00pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cathedral of The Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial will be 10:30am Friday at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Nebraska Alzheimer's Association and the Family for future designation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
Dec
2
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cathedral of The Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd.
Dec
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Cathedral of The Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd.
Dec
4
Burial
10:30a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
