Charlie Mae Moore
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Charlie Mae Moore

January 8, 1939 - December 18, 2021

Charlie Mae Moore, age 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Charlie was born January 8, 1939 to Charles and Willy Dean McClain. Charlie is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Joe James Moore. Charlie is survived by her loving children, Bethina (Craig) Garrett, Cecilia (Terry) Beard, Joseth (Deni) Moore, Josiah Moore; sister, Margorie Mitchell; grandchildren, William Curtis Jr., Benjamin Curtis, Timothy (Mariah Johnstone) Curtis, Joshua (Kayla Ballatyne) Curtis, Rachael Curtis, Charlie (Leah Zeiger) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Mateo, Djera; other relatives and friends. Private family services. Visit www.lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
Very sorry for your loss. May God cover you and keep you all.
Barbara K. Holder (Bluford)
December 23, 2021
Very heartbroken I know Mrs. Moore for a lot of years wonderful lady she´ll be dearly missed
Lee Delaney
Friend
December 22, 2021
