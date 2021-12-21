Charlie Mae Moore

January 8, 1939 - December 18, 2021

Charlie Mae Moore, age 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Charlie was born January 8, 1939 to Charles and Willy Dean McClain. Charlie is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Joe James Moore. Charlie is survived by her loving children, Bethina (Craig) Garrett, Cecilia (Terry) Beard, Joseth (Deni) Moore, Josiah Moore; sister, Margorie Mitchell; grandchildren, William Curtis Jr., Benjamin Curtis, Timothy (Mariah Johnstone) Curtis, Joshua (Kayla Ballatyne) Curtis, Rachael Curtis, Charlie (Leah Zeiger) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Rylan, Mateo, Djera; other relatives and friends. Private family services. Visit www.lincolnfh.com