Charlotte "Max" Maxine Magwire

March 10, 1927 - February 11, 2022

Charlotte "Max" Maxine Magwire, 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on February 11, 2022. Max was the third of four children born to Quentin and Lois (Zinnecker) Dauphin on March 10, 1927, in Tilden, Nebraska. On April 13, 1947, Max married John "Jack" Martin Magwire. Together they welcomed the births of three sons whom they raised in Lincoln.

Prior to her retirement, Max worked for Green's Furnace and Plumbing as a receptionist. She had an exceptional disposition to make those around her feel content and cared for. Max loved all things lavender and was always searching for a great bargain. Shopping and embroidering were favorite pastimes, as well as playing cards with family and friends. She especially enjoyed her weekly virtual bingo games with her great-grandchildren during the pandemic.

Max was famous for her delicious cinnamon rolls, cookies, and Chex Mix. She was a loyal Huskers fan and instilled the "Go Big Red" passion in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Max was a charter member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Lincoln, and most recently, a devoted member of and volunteer at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Max is survived by her sons Rev. Dr. Michael (Kathryn) Magwire of Chantilly, VA and David (Denny Supalla) Magwire of Arvada, CO, daughter-in-law Sara Magwire of Sauk Rapids, MN, brother- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Brandon Magwire of Lincoln, NE, Jonathan (Tracy) Magwire of Fairfax, VA, Megan (Phil) Magwire-Rogholt of Sauk Rapids, MN, Meredith (Sean) Magwire-Hovan of Sterling, VA, and Jeannine (Richard) Magwire-Shaw of Centreville, VA. The pride of Max's legacy remains in her seven great-grandchildren, David, Lillian, Kellan, JB, Kaya, Bryce, and Connor.

Max is preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Magwire, son Randhal "Randy" Magwire, granddaughter Shandra Magwire, and her parents and three siblings. Her family is finding comfort in these joyful heavenly reunions.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or to the family.