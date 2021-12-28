Cheryl L. Clark
December 21, 2021
Cheryl L. Clark, age 75 of Wahoo. Died December 21, 2021 in Wahoo.
Survived by husband Don Clark, Wahoo; children Christopher (Bridget) Clark, Lincoln, Kevin Clark, Wahoo, Kelly Clark, Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren Jayden and Ariana; sister Sally (Paul) Northrop, Omaha; brother Jeff Beranek, Azle, TX; nephews Mark Houfek, Omaha, Greg (Cheryl) Houfek, Beaver Lake. Preceded in death by parents Jerry and Evelyn (Wicht) Beranek.
Memorial Service 4:30 pm Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. Reception 5:30 pm Wednesday, Hilltop Country Club. Memorials to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County, or Saunders County Lost Pets. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128 PrussNabity.com