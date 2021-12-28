Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl L. Clark
ABOUT
Wahoo High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
911 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Cheryl L. Clark

December 21, 2021

Cheryl L. Clark, age 75 of Wahoo. Died December 21, 2021 in Wahoo.

Survived by husband Don Clark, Wahoo; children Christopher (Bridget) Clark, Lincoln, Kevin Clark, Wahoo, Kelly Clark, Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren Jayden and Ariana; sister Sally (Paul) Northrop, Omaha; brother Jeff Beranek, Azle, TX; nephews Mark Houfek, Omaha, Greg (Cheryl) Houfek, Beaver Lake. Preceded in death by parents Jerry and Evelyn (Wicht) Beranek.

Memorial Service 4:30 pm Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church. Reception 5:30 pm Wednesday, Hilltop Country Club. Memorials to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County, or Saunders County Lost Pets. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Wahoo, NE 402-443-3128 PrussNabity.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
4:30p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Just heard about Cheryl as Don came into Vidlak´s Cafe for lunch where Cheryl and Don came when she was feeling good and wanted some comfort food. I will miss her she really was a joy to see and talk with when could be there. I will miss her and her orange Compass. My prayers are with you Don and family. May God bless you all.
Ruth Clark
Friend
January 6, 2022
I am very sorry to hear of Cheryl's passing. My condolences to the family. Cheryl was loved by all as a happy, generous, outgoing person. I remember her fondly as a treasured friend of my mother, Irma. Cheryl took Mom under her wing, despite their age differences, and they shared countless evenings of companionship. Mom so looked forward to Cheryl driving her their weekly bingo games. Without Cheryl's loving generosity, she would have been at home alone. The entire community will miss Cheryl.
Bob Copperstone
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results