Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl Lynn Simon
ABOUT
South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE

Cheryl Lynn Simon

September 26, 1956 - March 31, 2022

Preceded in death by father Kenneth E. Hamblen, grandparents Elmer and Lorene Jessen and Aaron and Zola Hamblen. Survived by loving partner Charles Moore; daughter Micheala (Jeff) Turgeon, daughter Elizabeth (TJ) Fidone, son Richard (Brittany) Simon; mother LaMae Hamblen, brother Jerry (Tonia) Hamblen and family; sister Cynthia Hamblen and family, brother Jeff (Wendy) Hamblen and family, many other relatives and friends.

Private Family Services will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral home on 5701 W. Center Rd. Visitation Tuesday, April 5th at 11:00am Funeral services Tuesday, April 5th at 1:00pm. Gravesite services at 2:00pm. Lunch will be served at Westlawn-Hillcrest Healing Center.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.