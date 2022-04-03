Cheryl Lynn Simon

September 26, 1956 - March 31, 2022

Preceded in death by father Kenneth E. Hamblen, grandparents Elmer and Lorene Jessen and Aaron and Zola Hamblen. Survived by loving partner Charles Moore; daughter Micheala (Jeff) Turgeon, daughter Elizabeth (TJ) Fidone, son Richard (Brittany) Simon; mother LaMae Hamblen, brother Jerry (Tonia) Hamblen and family; sister Cynthia Hamblen and family, brother Jeff (Wendy) Hamblen and family, many other relatives and friends.

Private Family Services will be held at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral home on 5701 W. Center Rd. Visitation Tuesday, April 5th at 11:00am Funeral services Tuesday, April 5th at 1:00pm. Gravesite services at 2:00pm. Lunch will be served at Westlawn-Hillcrest Healing Center.