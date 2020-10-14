Menu
Chris Navrkal

July 23, 1959 - October 9, 2020

Chris Navrkal age 61, of Elmwood, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1959 to Thomas & Betty (True) Navrkal in Nebraska City.

Chris is survived by his wife Sheryl, and children Andrew (Rachel) Kunert, Joshua Kunert, Wesly Navrkal, Tyler (Melinda) Navrkal, Amanda (Warren) Stewart, Stephanie Fries (Jason Borst), grandchildren Peyton, Spencer and Elena Kunert, Jack and Sam Stewart, Watson and Madyn Borst, grandson Navrkal to be, mother and stepfather Betty (Robert) Attebery, brother Scott Navrkal, sister Debra (John) Mumford, father-in-law Gary Law, sister-in-law Margot (Tom) Meehan, brother-in-law Michael Stutzman, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Thomas "Tom" Navrkal, mother-in-law Marilyn Engel, sisters-in-law Brenda Stutzman, Joellen Eulberg, stepmother Marie Law.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16 at 10 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmwood located at 500 W. G St.Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 15 at 8 P.M. also at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmwood.Memorials are suggested to the Elmwood Fire & Rescue or family for future designation. Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood, NE 402-994-6575. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
