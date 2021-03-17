Christina Rosalie Fiedler

March 16, 2021

Christina Rosalie Fiedler, 101, of Ceresco, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE.

Survived by her son, Grant Fiedler; grandchildren, Shelly (Ed) Trojan, Becky (Brian) Roseland and Ryan (Brenda) Sisel; 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Albin (Irma) Kudlacek; sister, Gladys Hladik; son-in-law, Bud Sisel. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fiedler; son, John Fiedler; daughter, Donna Sisel; parents, Theodore and Christine Kudlacek; brothers, Ludvik Kudlacek and Bud Kudlacek.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (3/19/21) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thursday (3/18/21) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at St. Mary & St. Patrick Cemetery, Davey, NE. The Rosary and Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church, Davey, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.