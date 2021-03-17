Menu
Christina Rosalie Fiedler
FUNERAL HOME
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden
Wahoo, NE

Christina Rosalie Fiedler

March 16, 2021

Christina Rosalie Fiedler, 101, of Ceresco, NE, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Wahoo, NE.

Survived by her son, Grant Fiedler; grandchildren, Shelly (Ed) Trojan, Becky (Brian) Roseland and Ryan (Brenda) Sisel; 8 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Albin (Irma) Kudlacek; sister, Gladys Hladik; son-in-law, Bud Sisel. Preceded in death by her husband, Henry Fiedler; son, John Fiedler; daughter, Donna Sisel; parents, Theodore and Christine Kudlacek; brothers, Ludvik Kudlacek and Bud Kudlacek.

Mass of Christian Burial, Friday (3/19/21) 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thursday (3/18/21) 5-7 p.m. with 7 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at St. Mary & St. Patrick Cemetery, Davey, NE. The Rosary and Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church, Davey, NE. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Mar
18
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Svoboda Funeral Home
211 North Linden, Wahoo, NE
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE
3 Entries
Grant please accept our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother.
Ervin & Rosemary Greenwald
March 21, 2021
Grant, may my condolences bring your some comfort and my prayers ease the pain of your loss. My heart is with you in this time of such devastating sorrow, wishing you strength everyday.
Candi Puren
March 18, 2021
My sincere sympathy at the loss of your Mother. She will be remembered in my prayers. May the Lord bring you comfort.
Joyce Lanik
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results