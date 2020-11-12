Menu
Christina M. Wells

November 9, 2020

Christina M. Wells, 70, of Beatrice, NE formerly of Lincoln, NE passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital.

Survivors include two sons, James Wells and Robert (Kerrie) Wells all of Beatrice; two grandchildren, Miranda Tannahill and husband James Peters and Zander Wells; sister, Jodi (Steve) Wilbur; soul sister, Ginny Christensen; ex-husband, Lee Wells; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie (Thorson) Dotson; stepmother, Pauline Dotson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society or Lincoln Historical Society with funeral home in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
