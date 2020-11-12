Christina M. Wells

November 9, 2020

Christina M. Wells, 70, of Beatrice, NE formerly of Lincoln, NE passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital.

Survivors include two sons, James Wells and Robert (Kerrie) Wells all of Beatrice; two grandchildren, Miranda Tannahill and husband James Peters and Zander Wells; sister, Jodi (Steve) Wilbur; soul sister, Ginny Christensen; ex-husband, Lee Wells; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marie (Thorson) Dotson; stepmother, Pauline Dotson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society or Lincoln Historical Society with funeral home in charge. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.