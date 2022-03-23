Christine Elizabeth Vik

July 15, 1954 - December 30, 2021

Christine "Chris" Vik, 67, of Lincoln, passed away December 30, 2021. She was born July 15, 1954 in Bismarck, ND to Otis & Donna Shope. Christine enjoyed doing things for her friends and family, especially creating delicious meals for them. She loved to cook and bake and was known to google recipes and make them better by putting her own spin on them. She also loved gardening and sitting outside on summer evenings with a glass of wine, enjoying the zen of her flowers. Christine loved to plan family gatherings around the pool, decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas, attend craft shows, garage sales, and shopping at antique stores. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, gigi, aunt, neighbor, friend anyone could ever have.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughter, Mandy Carr; Granddaughter, Haleigh Carr; sister, Marge Danley; sister-in-law Nancy Shindle (Tim Shindle); nephew Erin Vik (Jennifer Vik); niece's, Sarah Roehl; Katie Clapper (Brad Clapper); great niece's and nephews, Isabel Vik, Rozalynn and Lennox Roehl, Maci and Keaton Clapper, Buddy (fur baby) Ella (her granddog) and many other friends and family. Chris was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Sharon; father & mother-in-law Marlyn & Marian Vik and, brother-in-law, Marlyn "Butch" Vik.

A Celebration of Chris's Life will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com