Christopher J. Conrad
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Christopher J. Conrad

November 5, 1957 - March 8, 2021

The son of Jack and Bonnie Conrad, Christopher Jay Conrad was born in Lincoln, NE. He was a devoted and caring husband, father, and grandfather. Chris loved playing pranks on his friends and family-especially his 12 grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his personal and professional integrity, and his generous and caring personality. He was the State Farm Agent in Crete, NE, for 33 years beginning February 1, 1988.

Chris is survived by his wife, Linda, of Lincoln; daughters Carrie (Tony) Wilsman and Abbie (Wesley) Slater of Crete; step-sons Zak (Tobie) Templemeyer of Lincoln, Tobias (Amber) Templemeyer of Beatrice, and step-son-in-law Matt Shriner of Lincoln; mother Bonnie Conrad of Albion; sisters Julie (Nolan) Hueftle of Broken Bow, and Janna (Doug) Gappa of Fairbury; brother and sisters-in-law John (Judy) Stukenholtz, Mary (William) Parker, Patricia (John) Steinman, Gerald (Mary) Stukenholtz, Steve (Amy) Stukenholtz, Ron (Deb) Stukenholtz, Edward (Barb) Stukenholtz, Bryan (Shawn) Stukenholtz; and grandchildren Taylor Meese & Elyssa Shriner; Carter & Lexi Templemeyer; Teagan & Tatum Templemeyer; Avery, James, & Juliet Wilsman; Coleman, Courtney, & Kennedy Slater; and many nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jack Conrad, and step-daughter, Heidi Shriner.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic church, 1940 S. 77th St., Lincoln, NE, with burial services at Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L. St., Lincoln. Rosary services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14th, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Masks will be required at all events.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic church
1940 S. 77th St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chris will be so missed, I know he said he lived a good life, but I didn't expect him to go so soon. I am so sorry for your loss I will keep his family in my prayers!!
Maria Croghan
March 21, 2021
Chris will be missed by so many. I valued his warm nature and his true caring for people. He always asked about my whole family. He always took care others. He spoke jovially and lovingly of his own family and his grandchildren. He inspired my loyalty as a State Farm customer but most importantly,my deepest regard as a friend. To all his family and friends, I offer my sincerest condolences.
Paige Allison
March 20, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the family. I just learned of Chris´s passing today. He was a very great man. I was manager of Hardee´s/Burger King back in the 90´s. He was my regular morning coffee drinker. He could always put a smile on your face. I also kept my insurance with him all these years even though I moved over 100 miles away. God Bless the family. He will be missed.
Pam Wagner-Curry
March 20, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this very difficult time. John and I went to high school with Chris. I will always remember his sense of humor. May God surround you with the many wonderful memories and give you comfort. John and Lynelle Nore
Lynelle M Nore
March 16, 2021
Chris was a wonderful agent for us for 30 years. When I lost my husband a few years ago he made a special phone call to me and told me he would take care of me with my insurance needs. The first time I went into his office after my husband passed he gave me the biggest hug and told me what a wonderful man Bill was. So, now it´s my tureen to give you all this virtual hug from me. I understand your pain. May you all find peace in remembering him and all the memorial you have. RIP Chris.
Lynn Bartlett
March 15, 2021
To say I am shocked and saddened is an understatement. Chris has been my friend/agent for all of his 33 years in Crete. He has always been very helpful and went out of his way many times for me over the years. Rest in God's peace, Chris.
Eldon Kohl
March 13, 2021
I feel so fortunate to have had Chris in my life, as a friend, fraternity brother and roommate. He was blessed with a beautiful and original nature. I always admired how genuine and straight-forward he was. And oh how he made me laugh. I loved him for it all. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones.
Chip Bennett Collier
March 11, 2021
Chris was an outstanding man. Always had time to chat with you. Had done business with him for years. He will be greatly missed.
Gwen J Kalkwarf
March 11, 2021
Angie Murray-Pate
March 10, 2021
Chris was such an inspiration to me! When asked how I have I got where I was I would always say I had a great mentor. Chris started giving me tips the very day my office opened up two doors down from his. He always had a great insurance joke or a piece of advice to share. Chris you are going to missed! God Bless!
Angie Murray-Pate
Friend
March 10, 2021
A fabulous person that will be missed among many. God bless you Chris. You brought lots to many.
Marjorie Schwabauer
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results