Christopher J. Conrad

November 5, 1957 - March 8, 2021

The son of Jack and Bonnie Conrad, Christopher Jay Conrad was born in Lincoln, NE. He was a devoted and caring husband, father, and grandfather. Chris loved playing pranks on his friends and family-especially his 12 grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his personal and professional integrity, and his generous and caring personality. He was the State Farm Agent in Crete, NE, for 33 years beginning February 1, 1988.

Chris is survived by his wife, Linda, of Lincoln; daughters Carrie (Tony) Wilsman and Abbie (Wesley) Slater of Crete; step-sons Zak (Tobie) Templemeyer of Lincoln, Tobias (Amber) Templemeyer of Beatrice, and step-son-in-law Matt Shriner of Lincoln; mother Bonnie Conrad of Albion; sisters Julie (Nolan) Hueftle of Broken Bow, and Janna (Doug) Gappa of Fairbury; brother and sisters-in-law John (Judy) Stukenholtz, Mary (William) Parker, Patricia (John) Steinman, Gerald (Mary) Stukenholtz, Steve (Amy) Stukenholtz, Ron (Deb) Stukenholtz, Edward (Barb) Stukenholtz, Bryan (Shawn) Stukenholtz; and grandchildren Taylor Meese & Elyssa Shriner; Carter & Lexi Templemeyer; Teagan & Tatum Templemeyer; Avery, James, & Juliet Wilsman; Coleman, Courtney, & Kennedy Slater; and many nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jack Conrad, and step-daughter, Heidi Shriner.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic church, 1940 S. 77th St., Lincoln, NE, with burial services at Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L. St., Lincoln. Rosary services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14th, at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Masks will be required at all events.