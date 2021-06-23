Christopher J. Gorman

April 25, 1983 - June 18, 2021

Christopher J. Gorman, 38, of Sterling passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1983, in Hemet, California. He grew up in the Johnson county area. Christopher was an amazing stay at home father who enjoyed music, cooking, fishing, helping others, and especially spending time with his boys.

Survivors include his wife, Chelsy; their children, Arrison, Britton and Triton; his mother, Cynthia (William) Nichols of Sterling; brother, Jeremiah (Michelle) Gorman along with their children, Mark, Ethan, Abbey, Alyssa, and Samuel; his brother, Daniel's daughters, Cameron, and Cortney; his loving dog, Stella. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Britton Gorman; brother, Daniel Gorman; and grandparents, Louie and Rose Davison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Cemetery of Sterling. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 A.M. on Saturday in the church basement. Viewing will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 from noon until 8:00 P.M. at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Saturday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling is in charge of the arrangements; www.foxfuneralhome.net .