Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christopher J. Gorman
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Christopher J. Gorman

April 25, 1983 - June 18, 2021

Christopher J. Gorman, 38, of Sterling passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1983, in Hemet, California. He grew up in the Johnson county area. Christopher was an amazing stay at home father who enjoyed music, cooking, fishing, helping others, and especially spending time with his boys.

Survivors include his wife, Chelsy; their children, Arrison, Britton and Triton; his mother, Cynthia (William) Nichols of Sterling; brother, Jeremiah (Michelle) Gorman along with their children, Mark, Ethan, Abbey, Alyssa, and Samuel; his brother, Daniel's daughters, Cameron, and Cortney; his loving dog, Stella. He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Britton Gorman; brother, Daniel Gorman; and grandparents, Louie and Rose Davison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Cemetery of Sterling. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 A.M. on Saturday in the church basement. Viewing will be on Friday, June 25, 2021 from noon until 8:00 P.M. at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home and then at the church one hour preceding the service on Saturday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling is in charge of the arrangements; www.foxfuneralhome.net .


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jun
26
Viewing
10:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Jun
26
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.