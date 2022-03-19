Menu
Christopher Jerome Hladik
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022

Christopher Jerome Hladik

July 7, 1960 - March 15, 2022

Christopher Jerome Hladik, 61, of Douglas, Nebraska, died March 15, 2022. Born July 7, 1960 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Charles and Doris Hladik. Survivors: Charles & Doris Hladik; brothers, Chuck (Linda), Jeff, Scott (Shani), Bill; sister, Nancy; one niece; and three nephews.

Rosary 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am (Monday, March 21, 2022) at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Douglas. Memorials may be given to Douglas Fire and Rescue. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Martin's Catholic Church
Douglas, NE
Mar
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Martin's Catholic Church
Douglas, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlie. So sorry for your loss Prayers for you and your family Take care my friend
Tim Shoemaker
March 19, 2022
