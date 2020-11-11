Clara Irene (Weckwerth) Erixson

August 12, 1937 - November 11, 2020

God calls home Clara Irene (Weckwerth) Erixson, 83, of Crawford, NE, after a short fight with Covid-19 and other complications on Sunday, November 11, 2020. Clara was born in Hot Springs, SD on August 12, 1937 to Walter and Mabel (Meier) Weckwerth. Clara lived with her railroad family in SD, WY and NE. After Clara graduated from Alliance High School in 1956, she enlisted in the Air Force where she cherished her time at Lackland, Chanute, and Lowry Air Force bases where she worked as a weather technician.

Clara and Dick Erixson were married in the fall of 1958 and lived in Lincoln, NE. She was blessed with 6 children. She served as a den mother for scouting where she worked with many young children. She enjoyed needlepoint, cake decorating, she made porcelain dolls and repaired many dollies involved in accidents. She had a home for many dolls and over the years collected more than 2000. She was passionate about quilting and enjoyed this activity thru her last days.

She is survived by her beloved husband Dick, sons John, Mike, and Jim and daughter Carolyn; and her sister Rita. She has 12 grandkids, 17 great grandkids. Clara is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim, and 2 sons, Theodore and Richard Jr.

Chamberlain Funeral Home, Chadron, NE, will be providing services. A private family service is planned for Clara in the spring of 2021 at the family ranch. In lieu of flowers-memorials or donations may be sent to the Quilts of Valor Foundation www. qovf.org or Crawford Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue at 220 Elm Street, Crawford NE, 69339.