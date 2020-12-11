Menu
Clarice Filipi
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
131 West 12th Street
Crete, NE

Clarice Filipi

January 15, 1941 - December 8, 2020

Clarice Filipi, age 79, was born on January 15, 1941 in Firth, Nebraska to Richard and Ethel (Hoover) Bouwens and passed away at her home in Crete, Nebraska on December 8, 2020. She was raised on a farm by Firth, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to Jerry Filipi on February 10, 1961 and the couple made their home in Western, Nebraska with her family and in Wilber, Nebraska and later moving outside of Crete, Nebraska. She worked at Farmland Foods for 25 years and then retired. She enjoyed going to church and PEO and other activities and enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Filipi, sons: Timothy Filipi and Curtis Filipi and Lori Wentz, grandsons: Andrew Filipi, Justin Filipi, Nathan Filipi and wife Autumn, and her great grandson Louis Joe Filipi, brother, Keith (Judy) Bouwens, sister, Evelyn Wasser, sister-in-law, Marlene Bouwens and other numerous relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Tom Filipi and brother, Wesley Bouwens.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all their family friends for their help and those who came to visit Clarice.

Graveside services will be held at 2 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Tothill Cemetery in Davey, Nebraska. The graveside service will be livestreamed beginning at 2 PM. To access it, please click on the Facebook icon at the bottom of the homepage on the Kuncl Funeral Home website. Visitation will be held at Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete, Nebraska on Saturday and Sunday from 1 PM to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to donor's choice in care of the family. Kuncl Funeral, Crete, Nebraska in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
131 West 12th Street , Crete, NE
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Kuncl Funeral Home Crete
131 West 12th Street , Crete, NE
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Tothill Cemetery
Davey, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss
Mark Dittbrenner
December 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Clarice was a great co-worker and friend when she worked for me at Farmland. Take care and God Bless Robert DeWald
Bob DeWald
December 11, 2020
Much sympathy for your loss. I worked at Farmland Foods for 12&1/2 years . Worked with Clarice for about 5 of these. I remember how helpful and fun she was to work with. We shared many laughs. Good memories.
Katherine Klein
December 11, 2020
