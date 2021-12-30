Menu
Clement Lee Cheney
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Clement Lee Cheney

August 15, 1929 - December 24, 2021

Clement Lee Cheney, 92 of Bennet, NE, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born in Bennet, NE, to Floyd and Leota (Ross) Cheney on August 15, 1929. Clement grew up on the Cheney farm in Bennet, farming and raising registered angus cattle until he retired in 1996.

He was united in marriage to Alene Brinkman on September 14, 1948 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walton. Clement served on many boards such as the church, elevator, school board and participated in other community leadership activities.

He is survived by his children: Jan (Dallas) Svoboda, Curtis (Veva) Cheney and Gwendy (Harry, Jr.) Meginnis; grandchildren: Brian (Amy) and Tim (Lisa) Cheney, Stacy (Jasin) Ptacnik and Kelly (Jess) Brandes, Harry III (Chelsea) Meginnis, Nick Meginnis and Bret (Diane) Svoboda. Great-grandchildren: Everlee, Bryer, Piper and Tucker Cheney; Taya and McKenzie Ptacnik; Emma and Trig Brandes; Michael and Katie Svoboda and great-great-grandchild, Henry Svoboda, sister-in-law; Joan Cheney of Carbondale, CO, brother-in-law, Verle Denning of Fremont, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life: Monday, January 3, 10:30 a.m. at Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St. Bennet. The service will be livestreamed on the Bennet Community Church Facebook page. Visitation: Sunday, January 2, 1 – 6 p.m., with family in attendance 4–6 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 644 Park Street, Syracuse. Memorials may be given to the Bennet Community Church and Bennet/Palmyra School Foundation for Knowledge. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE
Jan
3
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bennet Community Church
350 Monroe St., Bennet, NE
Such a great life and positive presence for so many! He will be remembered fondly. Our sincerest condolences.
Ronnie and Tami Ringland
Friend
December 29, 2021
