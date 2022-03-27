Cleta Maxine (Nickell) Bray

March 23, 2022

Cleta Maxine (Nickell) Bray, 95, of Lincoln passed away March 23, 2022. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (3-30-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St. Reception to follow service. 2:00 p.m. burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Livestream available ten minutes prior to service at roperandsons.com/livestream. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials to the family or Waverly Fire and Rescue, 10530 N. 141st, Waverly, NE 68462. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com