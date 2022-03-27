Menu
Cleta Maxine Bray

Cleta Maxine (Nickell) Bray

March 23, 2022

Cleta Maxine (Nickell) Bray, 95, of Lincoln passed away March 23, 2022. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday (3-30-22) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' St. Reception to follow service. 2:00 p.m. burial in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Livestream available ten minutes prior to service at roperandsons.com/livestream. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials to the family or Waverly Fire and Rescue, 10530 N. 141st, Waverly, NE 68462. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
