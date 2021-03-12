Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clifford Lee Chaney
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Clifford Lee Chaney

April 8, 1965 - March 9, 2021

Clifford Lee Chaney passed away peacefully at home after battling a rare form of cancer on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at the age of 55. Cliff was born April 8, 1965 and is survived by his loving wife Kandi, devoted children Kenna, Jake and Connor and his adoring grandson Kayson, all of the home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 pm Saturday (3-13-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3650 Hohensee Drive with Pastor Rich Carlson officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. Visitation one prior to service time."Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel
3650 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE
Mar
13
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel
3650 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest sympathies to you and your family on your loss. I worked with Cliff for many years and have the highest regard for him. I have many wonderful memories of time spent with Cliff.
Walter Berkowicz
April 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Tamara Schmeling
March 16, 2021
Kandi, my heartfelt prayers for you & all the family during this difficult time.
Amy Clark
March 16, 2021
All of Cliff's family and friends know that the sun isn't as bright today because of this loss but I do pray that heaven is rejoicing for receiving another angel into their fold. May you allow God to hold you in His arms and bring peace and comfort to you. I also pray that Cliff's love and memories get you through this time of grief.
Lynne Cook
March 13, 2021
Kandi, my heart aches for you and your family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Ramona Caswell
March 12, 2021
Our hearts are breaking for your family.
Joan Hines & John Kay
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results