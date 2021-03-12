Clifford Lee Chaney

April 8, 1965 - March 9, 2021

Clifford Lee Chaney passed away peacefully at home after battling a rare form of cancer on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at the age of 55. Cliff was born April 8, 1965 and is survived by his loving wife Kandi, devoted children Kenna, Jake and Connor and his adoring grandson Kayson, all of the home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 pm Saturday (3-13-21) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3650 Hohensee Drive with Pastor Rich Carlson officiating. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. Visitation one prior to service time."Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com