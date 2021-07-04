Clifford (Cliff) Dale

May 10, 1932 - July 2, 2021

Clifford (Cliff) Dale, father, husband, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather. accomplished outdoorsman, school teacher, coach and school administrator passed away on Friday, July 2 in Lincoln, NE at the age of 89. Cliff was born May 10, 1932 in Falls City, NE to Benjamin and Clara Dale. He attended school in Falls City and went on to obtain a teaching degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he played football for the Cornhuskers and threw shot put and discus. He then furthered his education obtaining a Ph.D. in School Business Administration.

After college he served in the US Army stationed at Fort Gordon, GA. After his obligation was fulfilled he continued his military service in the Army Reserve achieving the rank of colonel before retiring. His career in education began in Fairbury, NE where he taught English and coached football. From there he moved to York, NE as principal of York High School and then to Omaha, NE where he was assistant principal at Central High School. He then moved into the position of Director of Business Services for Omaha Public Schools.

An opportunity to be superintendent of the Grand Island, NE public schools presented itself and the family moved to Grand Island. While in Grand Island he left education for a short time to be president of Commercial National Bank. Then back to Omaha as Assistant Superintendent for Business Services at the Omaha Public Schools. His last position in education was Associate Superintendent of the Lincoln, NE Public Schools where he retired in 2005.

Cliff was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed hunting and fishing and camping with family and friends. He loved the outdoors and all of Nebraska and Colorado. Cliff and Hilde loved watching birds on their deck at Firethorn and being part of the golf and neighborhood community at Firethorn. Retirement years were good and fulfilling. Cliff left the world a better place by all of his years of faithful and dedicated service to the school systems where he served. He died thankful for a life well lived.

He is survived by his wife Hilde Dale and step children Andrew Swenson and Inga Inman (and Chad). He is also survived by the mother of his children, Marjorie Dale and children Cynthia Bray (and Rob) of Sarasota, FL, Jeffrey Dale (and Leslie) of Walton, NE and Debra Severson (and Greg) of Omaha, NE, ten grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Cliff was preceded in death by his sister Helen, father Benjamin, mother Clara Louise, brother Donald and five loyal hunting dogs.

Hilde and the family are grateful to the staff at Legacy Arbors memory care community, St. Marks Church and Cliff's health care worker, Yesenia.

Services will be held in Lincoln at St. Mark's Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. No flowers requested. Memorials instead to St. Mark's Methodist Church.