Clifford Robert McBride
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Clifford Robert McBride

November 1, 1933 – November 25, 2021

Clifford Robert McBride of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on November 25, 2021. Cliff was born in Lincoln, NE, on November 1, 1933, to Cecil McBride and Fleda (Eichorn) McBride. Graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1953 and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Clifford married Judith (Doiel) McBride in May 1956 and raised four children. Cliff loved his family and friends, sports, and socializing. Cliff was a long-time Husker and Cubs fan, coached Midget Football, Small Fry Basketball and South Lincoln Track Club. Cliff was one of the first Presidents to serve on the League of Human Dignity board. Cliff was a man of dignity and honor who retired with 40 years of service to BNSF RR.

Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Fleda (Eichorn) McBride; his first wife Judith (Doiel) McBride; and his stepson Randy Patterson. Survived by his wife, Darlene (Patterson) McBride; son Ronald McBride; daughter Sharon and son-in-law Alan Zavodny; son Gary McBride; son Glen and daughter-in-law Laura (Brinton) McBride. Grandchildren: David L Brewer, Darlyn A DeJaynes, Brandy Trook, Tiffany McBride, Matthew & Michael McBride, Patrick, Zach, and Isaac McBride. Great-Grandchildren: Nicholas Estle, Jr, Tyler and Dylan Will, Reigan F. O. Price, Trevor and Noah McBride, Samuel Trook and Everett McBride. Great-Great-Granchildren: Elena M. Estle, Kaylin Russell Estle. Stepchildren: Michael and Cheri Patterson; Cindee and Dennis Murphy; Lester and Judy Patterson; Daniel and Regina Patterson.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 26, 2021.
RIP grandpa Mac..give grandma Judy and Fleda hugs for me!! See ya when I get there!!
Angie DeJaynes
Family
December 28, 2021
The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Clifford Robert McBride for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his L´Esprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.
Marines of the Marine Corps League Naples, Florida
December 27, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mac at The Havelock Shops. He was a hard worker and a fun person to be around. He will be missed by all that knew him.
Dick Watson
Work
December 27, 2021
