Clifford Robert McBride

November 1, 1933 – November 25, 2021

Clifford Robert McBride of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on November 25, 2021. Cliff was born in Lincoln, NE, on November 1, 1933, to Cecil McBride and Fleda (Eichorn) McBride. Graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1953 and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Clifford married Judith (Doiel) McBride in May 1956 and raised four children. Cliff loved his family and friends, sports, and socializing. Cliff was a long-time Husker and Cubs fan, coached Midget Football, Small Fry Basketball and South Lincoln Track Club. Cliff was one of the first Presidents to serve on the League of Human Dignity board. Cliff was a man of dignity and honor who retired with 40 years of service to BNSF RR.

Preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Fleda (Eichorn) McBride; his first wife Judith (Doiel) McBride; and his stepson Randy Patterson. Survived by his wife, Darlene (Patterson) McBride; son Ronald McBride; daughter Sharon and son-in-law Alan Zavodny; son Gary McBride; son Glen and daughter-in-law Laura (Brinton) McBride. Grandchildren: David L Brewer, Darlyn A DeJaynes, Brandy Trook, Tiffany McBride, Matthew & Michael McBride, Patrick, Zach, and Isaac McBride. Great-Grandchildren: Nicholas Estle, Jr, Tyler and Dylan Will, Reigan F. O. Price, Trevor and Noah McBride, Samuel Trook and Everett McBride. Great-Great-Granchildren: Elena M. Estle, Kaylin Russell Estle. Stepchildren: Michael and Cheri Patterson; Cindee and Dennis Murphy; Lester and Judy Patterson; Daniel and Regina Patterson.