Clifford David Smith

Clifford David Smith

December 9, 1936 - March 25, 2022

Clifford David Smith, 85, of Lincoln, NE & Apache Junction, AZ, died March 25, 2022 at his home in Lincoln. Born December 9, 1936 in Lincoln to Benjamin Charles & Pearl Irene (Logdson) Smith. Member St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

Clifford is survived by his daughters Wendi (Randy) Walbridge and Angie Nelson; grandchildren Ryan Walbridge, Jenna (Garett) Hoveling, Hanna (Taylor) Graham, Evan (fiancée, Molly Ochsner) Riner; and great-grandchildren Huxley & Nora Hoveling, Harper, Indie, and Collins Graham. Preceded in death by his parents; wife Joy Marie; and 8 brothers.

Viewing 1-8 pm (Family present 6-8 pm) Wednesday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Funeral 10:30 am Thursday (3/31/22) at the funeral home. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2022.
