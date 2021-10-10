Colleen M. Hilger

October 6, 2021

Colleen M. Hilger, age 75, of Lincoln, died 10-6-21. Born to Alfred and Dorothy (Pavelka) Hilger. Colleen was retired from a career as a registered nurse. She was a long time member of a singing group Sweet Adelines. Over the years she had several dogs that were such a joy to her. Watching football games was a passion. Most important was her devotion and dedication to her family.

Survivors: Kathy Hoffman, dedicated and loyal friend, brothers and sisters, Ron (Marlene) Hilger, Sandy (Stacey) Michaels, Shorty (Cindy) Hilger, Tom (Diane) Hilger, Tim (Patty) Hilger, Jeanne (Don) Karpicek, Laura (John) McCawley, Kenny (Jackie) Hilger, nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents and sister, Barb.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street. Visitation: 6-7 p.m.; Rosary with Nebraska Nurse honor guard service at 7 p.m. all Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Burial: David City, NE. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com