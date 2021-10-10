Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Colleen M. Hilger
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Colleen M. Hilger

October 6, 2021

Colleen M. Hilger, age 75, of Lincoln, died 10-6-21. Born to Alfred and Dorothy (Pavelka) Hilger. Colleen was retired from a career as a registered nurse. She was a long time member of a singing group Sweet Adelines. Over the years she had several dogs that were such a joy to her. Watching football games was a passion. Most important was her devotion and dedication to her family.

Survivors: Kathy Hoffman, dedicated and loyal friend, brothers and sisters, Ron (Marlene) Hilger, Sandy (Stacey) Michaels, Shorty (Cindy) Hilger, Tom (Diane) Hilger, Tim (Patty) Hilger, Jeanne (Don) Karpicek, Laura (John) McCawley, Kenny (Jackie) Hilger, nieces and nephews. Preceded by parents and sister, Barb.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1940 S. 77th Street. Visitation: 6-7 p.m.; Rosary with Nebraska Nurse honor guard service at 7 p.m. all Monday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Burial: David City, NE. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
11
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1940 S. 77th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Colleen was a lifelong friend who impressed and inspired me with her loving heart, beautiful singing voice and life of service to others. I'll miss her wonderful letters and the memories we shared. She was a treasure and lived a life to be celebrated.
Emily Kouma Klein
October 12, 2021
I always loved to chat w/ Colleen when she would bring in her dogs to KENL INN. She loved her pets so and always wanted to do what was best for them. I appreciate her 20 some years of trust and confidence that she had in us. I could tell she was a good good woman..........
K.Q. Allen
October 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Hilger family.
Margaret (Morbach) Study
October 11, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vic & Fran Hilger
Family
October 11, 2021
Paul Bajwa
October 11, 2021
What a terrific nurse! Rest In Peace, Colleen!
Sheila Ecklund
Work
October 10, 2021
Our sincere sympathy. May she Rest In Peace and God Bless you all at this time of your sisters and friend loss.
Jim and Kathy Pelan
Family
October 10, 2021
Many prayers for Colleen, a devoted nurse and employee of Saint Elizabeth for so many years, a graduate Iof St. Elizabeth school of nursing. Kathy I am thinking of you. Mary Jo
Mary Jo Linebaugh
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy. May she Rest In Peace.
Joyce Lanik
Work
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results