Connie J. Bergman

October 28, 1953 – June 24, 2021

Born to Warren Allen and Nettie Launa Clark in York, Nebraska on October 28, 1953. In 1980 Connie married Robert Bergman. They raised three children, Gabriel Lee Korn, Adam Allen Korn, and Sarah Jane Kemp. Our children blessed us with 10 grandchildren and now 3 great-grandchildren.

Connie worked at Madonna Rehabilitation hospital for 33 years. In that time, she served as a CNA, worked in human resources, served as an executive secretary, as well as managed the credentialing and contracts in the Risk Management division. She retired in 2017.

Connie was very talented. She spent much of her time in her art room carving various figures out of wood, drawing and painting pictures, painting garden rocks, decorating glasses, even painting them to match pictures of people's pets. She had a business named, ConARTist, but her love was creating, not running a business. She had rhythm and would play the spoons during jam sessions with her friends. Eventually moving up to drums and playing with two of those friends in a basement band called The Gloms.

She was adventurous. Parachuting over Noosa Head Australia, doing the Tarzan Drop, (Bob walked), in Costa Rica and joining FIFA along with completing the NSAA training to become a High School soccer referee. She officiated in the first two women state tournaments in Omaha.

Connie loved pet animals. Growing up with a horse, goose and huge dog named Lady Moose. Our house was always full of cats, birds, dogs and an occasional lizard. But her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family.

Connie is preceded in death by her parents; Warren Allen and Nettie Launa Clark, and her two sons, Gabriel Lee and Adam Allen Korn. Survived by her husband Bob and daughter Sarah. We were blessed with 10 grandchildren; Violet and Hazel Kemp, Alexis, Jade and Hayden Korn; Brianna, Ashley, Hannah, Jake and Abbie Korn. And 3 great-grandchildren from Alexis and Josue Araya; Maria Bellamy & Lenox. Two older brothers, Rick and Bob Clark, sisters-in-law, Cathy and Liz and their extended families.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for July 7, 5:00 – 8:00pm at Billy's Restaurant 1301 H Street, Lincoln, NE.