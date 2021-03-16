Connie Lynn Carlton

July 1, 1958 - March 12th, 2021

Connie Lynn Carlton of Elmwood, Nebraska, passed away at home on March 12th, 2021 at the age of 62. Connie was born on July 1, 1958 to Orville "Pete" and Beverly Irons in Lincoln, NE. Connie graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1976. Connie spent her working life as a transcriptionist, office manager, and village clerk. In 1980, Connie married Terry Carlton in Carbondale, CO where they lived for a few years before moving to Elmwood in 1983. In 1989, Connie and Terry welcomed their son into the world. As their son grew up, Connie welcomed all of Clayton's friends into their home and loved them all as she did her own family. Connie had a passion for scrapbooking, traveling, cooking, shopping, going to ball games, and spending time with her family. She especially loved cooking for all of her son's friends while they were growing up, shopping for her grandchildren, and being known as "Mama C" at Lourdes Central Catholic ballgames. Connie will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as for her caring and selfless attitude, her giving spirit, and her overall love for everyone she came in contact with. Connie was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly Irons McNeese; aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by Terry Carlton, her husband of 40 years; their son, Clayton Carlton (Laura); two grandchildren, Kamden and Kennedy; father, Orville Irons; brothers, Randy Irons (Candra) and Bruce Irons (Brenda Gloekler); sister, Cheryl Johnson; several nieces and nephews; and numerous other loved family members and friends. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 18 at 1:00 PM at the Elmwood Christian Church. Masks will be required at the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Elmwood Community Center or the Elmwood Rescue Squad.