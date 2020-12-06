Connie J. Dewey

August 31, 1940 - December 3, 2020

Connie J. Dewey, 80 of Lincoln, passed away December 3, 2020. Connie was born on August 31, 1940 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Verne and Lois (Hendricks) Zink. She was raised in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln High School and the University of Nebraska, where she studied Education. She was married to Robert Dungan and together they had three children; Joy, Jacque and Andrew. They lived in Europe as well as several other states, before moving back to Lincoln after Bob's retirement. He died in 1976.

Connie later remarried Arthur Dewey. They were married for 30 years until his death in 2014. While the family was residing in Greece, Connie was employed at the Hellenikon Primary School in Athens, and after returning to Lincoln, she pursued a BA degree in sociology and psychology, and completed a graduate degree in psychotherapy/counseling at UNL. She worked as a psychotherapist at NDHHS and Visinet, Inc. until her retirement. She remained active in her children's and grandchildren's activities, military wive's clubs, charities, bridge, passable golf, and of course, traveling and socializing.

She is survived by her children: Daughters Joy and her husband General Richard Evans and their children John and Jeffrey of Lincoln; Jacque and her husband Glen Stuefer of Lincoln and her son Nick Heinzman of Omaha; son Andrew and his wife Debbie Dungan of Ft Collins, CO and his children Chandler Dungan of Austin, TX and Jackson Dungan of Fort Collins, CO; step children: Anne Dewey Porter and her husband John Porter of Tucson, AZ and Katy Dewey Giedt and her husband Michael Giedt of White City, OR; stepgrandsons: Kohl Kinning of Denver, CO and Reed Kinning, of New York City; brother and sister-in-law Norman and Patricia Zink of Lincoln; sister-in-law Patricia Dewey Korb of Littleton, CO; nephew, nieces and many dear and loyal friends, some of whom she has remained in contact with since the age of three. She is preceded in death by her husbands Robert Dungan and Arthur Dewey, beloved parents and grandparents, and always faithful, Scout.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Capital City Humane Society, Cathedral of the Risen Christ Church or Make A Wish foundation. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic Church, 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, with Fr Justin Wylie celebrating the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed, visit www.bmlfh.com for the link. There will be no public visitation. Rosary will be on Monday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home at 6:30 pm.