Connie L. Roush

July 4, 1958 - October 9, 2020

Connie L. Roush, 62 of Hickman, passed away October 9, 2020. Connie was born on July 4, 1958, in Crete, Nebraska, to Al Thavvenet and Phyllis Nelson.

Connie is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter Hayley (husband Darren) Curtis; grandchildren Shiloh and Weston; parents Al Thavenet and Phyllis Nelson; sister Darcie (husband Gary) Kvasnicka; half-brothers Jim (wife Jamie) Thavenet and Jason (wife Kirsten) Thavenet. Special nieces and nephew Natasha Pegans (husband Bill) Pegans, Brittany Thompson (Brenton), Tyler Kvasnicka, great nieces Ainsley & Annie Pegans great nephew Parker Thompson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6901 Panama Road, Hickman, NE. The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Monday at Butherus Maser and Love Hickman Chapel, 211 East 1st St, Hickman. www.bmlfh.com