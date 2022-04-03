Connie J. (Hedrick) Swenson

December 12, 1941 - April 1, 2022

Connie J. (Hedrick) Swenson, 80, of Lincoln, passed away on April 1, 2022. She was born on December 12, 1941, in York, NE to Dale and Dorothy (Yost) Hedrick. She graduated from University High and attended Wayne State College. She was a homemaker and wife. She enjoyed sewing and cooking as well as Nebraska Football and Volleyball. She worked at LT&T, Sassi's, and Burr Business Service. She was also a wedding and funeral coordinator for Southview Christian Church for several years.

Survivors include her husband, Joe; daughter & son-in-law Susan H.S. & Thomas Hancock; son Scott Swenson and special friend Shelly Helgeson; grandson Skylar Swenson; granddaughter Tiffany Swenson; great-grandson Isaac; as well as brothers & sisters-in-law James and Jody Busse Hedrick, Robert and Sue Hedrick, and Mike Hedrick. She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Dorothy.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday, April 6th at Southview Christian Church, 2040 S 22nd Street. Memorials to Southview Christian Church. Condolences at roperandsons.com