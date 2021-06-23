Consuelo Esquivel

June 23, 1922 - September 11, 2020

Consuelo Esquivel, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away at the age of 98 in Eugene, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. She was born in Grecia, Costa Rica to Roberto Solis and Heriberta Rodriguez on June 23, 1922. "Connie" was a kind, gentle,and creative person. She loved flowers, Opera, good food and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Anthony "Tony" Esquivel; 2 sisters, Melida Solis Rodriguez, and Marita Solis Rodriguez; 5 brothers, Edmundo Solis Rodriguez, David Solis Rodriguez, Edgar Solis Rodriguez, Raphael Angel Solis Rodriguez, and Roberto Solis Rodriguez.

She is survived by her children, Robert Esquivel and spouse, Ronda, Karen Esquivel and spouse, Gustavo Castro of Eugene, Oregon; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Esquivel and Jesse Esquivel and spouse, Jessica, of Lincoln, Matthew, and spouse, Amber, of Portland, Oregon, Emmanuel, and Christian Zrust of Eugene, Oregon; one brother, Carlos Solis Rodriguez of Escazu, Costa Rica, and 9 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Wyuka Cemetery graveside Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 26th, 11:30 A.M. Friends and Family are welcome.