Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Consuelo Esquivel
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Consuelo Esquivel

June 23, 1922 - September 11, 2020

Consuelo Esquivel, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother passed away at the age of 98 in Eugene, Oregon, on September 11, 2020. She was born in Grecia, Costa Rica to Roberto Solis and Heriberta Rodriguez on June 23, 1922. "Connie" was a kind, gentle,and creative person. She loved flowers, Opera, good food and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Anthony "Tony" Esquivel; 2 sisters, Melida Solis Rodriguez, and Marita Solis Rodriguez; 5 brothers, Edmundo Solis Rodriguez, David Solis Rodriguez, Edgar Solis Rodriguez, Raphael Angel Solis Rodriguez, and Roberto Solis Rodriguez.

She is survived by her children, Robert Esquivel and spouse, Ronda, Karen Esquivel and spouse, Gustavo Castro of Eugene, Oregon; 5 grandchildren, Anthony Esquivel and Jesse Esquivel and spouse, Jessica, of Lincoln, Matthew, and spouse, Amber, of Portland, Oregon, Emmanuel, and Christian Zrust of Eugene, Oregon; one brother, Carlos Solis Rodriguez of Escazu, Costa Rica, and 9 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Wyuka Cemetery graveside Celebration of Life, Saturday, June 26th, 11:30 A.M. Friends and Family are welcome.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Wyuka Cemetery
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers for your mom & our warm condolences to you, Karen & Bob, and to your spouses, kids, & grandkids. Your mom was a great lady full of Tico warmth and energy, and we fondly remember her friendship with our own mother and our families visiting each other...
Rose (Downing), Terry, & Jennifer Russell (Fort Collins, CO)
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results