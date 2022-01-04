Cora Evelyn Bergman

December 31, 2021

Cora Evelyn Bergman was born at rest on December 31, 2021 to Jordan & Ashley Bergman. Heaven's gain was our loss when our angel was called by our Lord. Cora came into this world too soon and was taken too soon.

She is being greeted in Heaven by her paternal great-grandparents; Ben Bergman Jr., Derle & Peggy McCorkle. She is survived by her loving parents; Jordan & Ashley Bergman, big sister, Ella Bergman, big brother, Benjamin Bergman, maternal grandparents; Kevin Anderson, Lylia Ramos, paternal grandparents; Roger & Teresa Bergman, maternal great-grandparents; Charles & Janet Anderson, Lyle Tiegen, paternal great-grandmother; Jackie Bergman, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday afternoon, January 4th, 2022 at 2p.m. at Christ Place Church, 1111 Old Cheney Rd., Lincoln. Internment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and to family for future designation.