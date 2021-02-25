Corrie Lynn Leafty
February 20, 2021
Corrie Lynn Leafty, 62, of Lincoln, passed away on February 20, 2021 at her home. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 640 N. 56th Street. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. A private family interment at Wyuka Cemetery will precede the memorial services. Wyuka Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Corrie's family.