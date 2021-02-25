Menu
Corrie Lynn Leafty
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE

Corrie Lynn Leafty

February 20, 2021

Corrie Lynn Leafty, 62, of Lincoln, passed away on February 20, 2021 at her home. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 640 N. 56th Street. Attendees are asked to wear a mask. A private family interment at Wyuka Cemetery will precede the memorial services. Wyuka Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of Corrie's family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
640 N. 56th Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are one of the sweetest, kindest, gentlest souls I know. Even though we didn't see much of each other during the pandemic, I am glad we kept in touch over Facebook. Your kindness and compassion have touched many. I will sure miss you. Michelle Schreiber and Ben Schreiber
Michelle Schreiber
February 25, 2021
I worked with Corrie several years ago at Hobby Lobby. She was fun and caring. My sincere condolences to her family and friends.
Lee Brown
February 25, 2021
