Courtney Renae Kolb

June 26, 1996 - June 9, 2020

Courtney Renae Kolb, 23, of Lincoln, passed away June 9, 2020. Born June 26, 1996, in Lincoln, NE to Stan and Amy (Funk) Kolb. Courtney was a student at University of Nebraska Lincoln where she was an honor student. She was a membership representative for The Athletic Club and was a personal trainer for UNL.

Family members include her parents Stan and Amy Kolb, Beatrice; sister Allyssa (Anthony) Bretthauer, Beatrice; grandmother Cathy Kolb, Lincoln; grandparents Buddy and Suzie Stevens, Corpus Christi, TX and nephews Elliot and Laine Bretthauer; aunts and uncles Roger (Kim) Funk, Waverly, Matt (Ami) Stevens, Cedar Bluffs, Keri (Brent) Cooper, Waverly; cousins Jailyn (Donovan) McNealy and family, Waverly, Makenna (Mitch) Schmit and family, Waverly, Kody Cooper, Kearney, Braeden Cooper, Waverly, Lexis Thury, Sioux Falls, Vanessa Funk, Lincoln, Brittaney (Dan) Stevens and family, Cedar Bluffs, Elizabeth and Fox Funk, Waverly; beloved pets O'Kli and Ruby. Preceded in death by her grandfather Kelly Kolb and great-grandparents.

A celebration of Courtney's life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3:00 pm at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com