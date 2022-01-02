Craig A. Hilderbrand

April 20, 1964 - December 22, 2021

Born April 20, 1964 in Tucson, AZ to Roy & Alice Hilderbrand.

Craig is survived by his wife, Susan, daughter Brooke (wife Amanda Coakley), and daughter Tristan (longtime boyfriend Hung-Sen "KD" Kang) of Taiwan; parents-in-law Allen & Joann Graves; brothers-in-law David (Kim) Graves and Mark (Sophie) Graves of Alpharetta, GA; and siblings all in Nebraska, including sisters Sharon Lulow, Cindy Haskins of Red Cloud and Laura (Tim) Miller of Alma; and brothers Fred of Polk; Dennis (Marlene) of Grand Island; and Roy Jr. (Cheryl) of Central City; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents, brothers-in-law Bob Lulow and Marc Haskins, and sister Sharon's fiancé, George Hunt.

Services on Wednesday, Jan. 5th at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home at 2pm, with visitation at 1pm. Burial with military honors immediately to follow. More details at DignityMemorial.com.