Cruz Elias Manley

March 1, 2017 - October 3, 2021

Cruz Elias Manley was born on March 1, 2017, in Lincoln, NE. Cruz lived his four years of life to the fullest followed by the ultimate gain of eternity with Jesus. His time on earth did not get shorted; these four years and seven months were God's perfect plan for his life since before he was born, and he lived them more fully than most. He went to his true home with Jesus on October 3rd, 2021.

Cruz loved dinosaurs, monster trucks, tractors and cars, stuffed animals, tackling in football, playing with his younger brother, and spending time with his family and friends. He attended preschool at Lincoln Christian School.

Most of all, Cruz loved telling people about his Jesus and had incredible faith even at four years old. Wherever he went he asked everyone, "Do you know Jesus?" He asked random people at the park, his cousins, and anyone who walked through his front door. May Cruz's favorite Bible verse, Isaiah 43:5, encourage us all to share the hope of Jesus with boldness: Do not be afraid, for I am with you.

Our greatest desire is for Cruz's story to change eternity and bring many souls to join him in Heaven. We have a feeling he'll be the best tour guide once we get there. Until we see you again, Cruz Man.

Family members that Cruz left behind to share his and Jesus's story with the world include his parents, Ben and McKenzie; younger brother Maverick; grandparents Dan and Annette Manley and Marshall and Roxane McCoskey; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9th at 10 a.m. at Christ Place Church (14th and Old Cheney) in Lincoln, NE with livestreaming available. Private prior burial at Cheney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the "Support the Manley Family" GoFundMe fundraiser to help ease the financial burden from medical expenses incurred. The family encourages you to wear colorful clothing as we celebrate Cruz's life and invites any children who are attending to bring along their favorite stuffed animal. Anyone who has been impacted by Cruz's story or has kept the family in their prayers is encouraged to attend. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.