Cynthia Jean Hahn

November 29, 1952 - October 23, 2020

Cynthia Jean Hahn, 67, passed away peacefully at her home on October 23rd, 2020 at 11:33 AM, with her family present. Cynthia was born November 29, 1952 to Clifford and Winona (Henrickson) Dennis in Osmond, NE. Cynthia resided in Elkhorn, NE, with her husband, John Carl Hahn. Cindi, beloved wife of John Hahn and mother of Abby (Ken), Katie (Dave), and Tyler (Kristen) lived a life of endearing love, travel, and friendship.

She is survived by her three children, her husband, sister Becci and her 9 grandchildren: Kendyl, Reese, Brooke, Luke, Skylar, Jada, Caylee, Madison, and Declan. Including adored nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Winona, her father Cliff, her sister Patti, and her brother Mike. While she has left us too soon, she has provided the family a life plan of how to live, love, and persevere.

Cindi had a wonderful life and thank you to all who made it so. All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, and charm are invited to attend services at Saint Marks United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE, at 10:30 am on October 28th, 2020. A reception and celebration of life will follow at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place, at 12 PM on October 28th, 2020.Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance and we respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com