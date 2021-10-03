Cynthia M. Sivula

May 9, 1954 – September 27, 2021

Cynthia "Cindy" Margaret (Doran) Sivula was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She left this world with a peaceful smile on September 27, 2021. She was born to Donna Ahl on May 9, 1954. She was adopted two days after birth, and raised by two of the most loving parents, Bill & Margaret Doran. On March 19, 1977, she married the love of her life, John Sivula. Together, they had 2 children: Nancy Lorraine & Erin Jessamine Rose. Cindy loved spending time in the kitchen, and baking Christmas cookies from family recipes to send across country to her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She found her passion in working for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Tampa, FL. She loved working with the Jesuit order. Her pure joys in life were her family. She always made time for her family and would give to anyone in need. She and John moved up to Western Pennsylvania in 2017 to be around their daughter Erin and her family. She gained a large extended family through Erin's husband's relatives and cherished her time with them.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Bill Doran and Margaret Doran (Eastman) and her birth mother Donna Town (Ahl). Cindy is survived by her loving husband, John; her daughters Nancy Collins (Matt) and Erin Haney (Roger). She has two grandchildren, Caitlin & Jake (Haney)

Cindy's faith has guided her through her lengthy illness, and she enters Heaven with peace and joy.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S 36th Street) in Lincoln Nebraska at 10am. A rosary will be held at the church prior to Mass, at 9:30am. Burial will immediately follow the Mass, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Progress City Autism Employment Network, via website at www.spectrodolce.com