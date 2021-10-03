Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cynthia M. Sivula
FUNERAL HOME
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA

Cynthia M. Sivula

May 9, 1954 – September 27, 2021

Cynthia "Cindy" Margaret (Doran) Sivula was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She left this world with a peaceful smile on September 27, 2021. She was born to Donna Ahl on May 9, 1954. She was adopted two days after birth, and raised by two of the most loving parents, Bill & Margaret Doran. On March 19, 1977, she married the love of her life, John Sivula. Together, they had 2 children: Nancy Lorraine & Erin Jessamine Rose. Cindy loved spending time in the kitchen, and baking Christmas cookies from family recipes to send across country to her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She found her passion in working for Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Tampa, FL. She loved working with the Jesuit order. Her pure joys in life were her family. She always made time for her family and would give to anyone in need. She and John moved up to Western Pennsylvania in 2017 to be around their daughter Erin and her family. She gained a large extended family through Erin's husband's relatives and cherished her time with them.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents Bill Doran and Margaret Doran (Eastman) and her birth mother Donna Town (Ahl). Cindy is survived by her loving husband, John; her daughters Nancy Collins (Matt) and Erin Haney (Roger). She has two grandchildren, Caitlin & Jake (Haney)

Cindy's faith has guided her through her lengthy illness, and she enters Heaven with peace and joy.

A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church (735 S 36th Street) in Lincoln Nebraska at 10am. A rosary will be held at the church prior to Mass, at 9:30am. Burial will immediately follow the Mass, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Progress City Autism Employment Network, via website at www.spectrodolce.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Barbara’s Catholic Church
111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA
Funeral services provided by:
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dear John: Like the rest of our friends who have known you and Cindy for so many years, I am shaken and saddened to learn of her passing. She was so devout and loving. While you all are often in my thoughts and prayers, the Sivula family is especially so at this time.
Fr. Penn Dawson, SJ
Friend
October 5, 2021
Cindy was a warm caring person who cared about others. Her smile was gentle. Roger and I were happy that John and Cindy moved up with Erin, Roger and family from Florida. We were so grateful they joined our family. Cindy will be terribly missed.
Bonnie & Roger Haney
Family
October 3, 2021
You're dearly missed by all who's lives you have touched. Hug and kiss my mom for me please. I know you two are hanging out and catching up on EVERYTHING. ❤❤❤
Tia Lavoie
Family
October 2, 2021
I grew up with Cindy in Westminster Colorado. I remember kindergarten carpool, riding our bikes to school and building things together. In recent years she was so good to stay in touch and remember the fun times. She loved telling me about her wonderful children and grandchildren! I will miss her annual birthday greeting as we almost shared the same birthday.
Laura Bangerter
Friend
October 1, 2021
I had the pleasure of knowing and loving Cindy for over 20 years. I will remember the love she had for her beautiful family, her love for decorating the family’s Christmas tree, her cooking, especially “Food for the Gods”, and her generosity. She will forever be in my heart ♥
Kerri Audier
Friend
October 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results