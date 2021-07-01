Cyrus A. "Cy" North

February 17, 1944 - June 28, 2021

Cyrus A. "Cy" North, age 77, of York, NE died Monday, June 28, 2021 at York. He was born February 17, 1944 in Chadron, NE to Donald C. and Betty May (McDowell) North. Cy was a 4th generation printer, and the founder of York Printing in York, NE. Cy was a member of the York General Hospital Board, a past member of the York City Council, the Planning Commission, the Board of Adjustment and Past-President of the York Country Club. He was a founding member of the York County Development Corporation. Cy was an avid golfer, an avid vodka aficionado and beloved by all.

Cy is survived by his wife Katie of York, daughter Alex (Dave Stenman) North of Denver, CO, and his son Tony (Alison) North of York. His grandchildren include: Harrison North and Maya North, Kami (Shawn) Adamek, Kendall Ehlers, Kaleb and Kaden Heiden. He is also survived by his brother Stephen North of Surfer's Paradise, Queensland, Australia, and his nephews Jake (Belinda) North and Donald North. Cy's memory lives on in the many friends and family he loved and that loved him. He will especially be missed by his dear friends in The 4th Street Gang. He is preceded in death by his parents, his step-mother Cecily North and step-sister Jacqueline North.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as it was Cy's wish to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to York Adopt-A-Pet or York General Foundation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.