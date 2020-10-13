D. Joan Hestermann

June 28, 1932 - October 12, 2020

D. Joan Hestermann, age 88. Caring wife, mother, and "Granny" who was always generous with her help, support and love. She was devoted to her family, believed in the power of prayer, and enjoyed time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband Robert J.Hestermann, parents William and Sena (Flessner) Ehmen; brothers, Ernest, Dale, Merlin, Bill; sisters, Matilda, Frieda, Darlene, Arline, Esther. Survived by sister Welma Voelk, children David (Karrie), Terry (friend Deb Wylie), Deborah (Brad) Diner, LuAnn (Roger) Zimmerman, foster son Charles (Rose) Thompson, 8 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Numerous nieces, nephews, family and dear friends. Visitation will be at Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 and one hour before services at the church Wednesday. Funeral services will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 440 Ohio Street, Sterling at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Sterling Cemetery, attendees can bring lawn chairs. Memorals are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at trumpmemorials.com. Virtual Service: http://www.facebook.com/StJohnSterling.