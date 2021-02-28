Menu
Dale E. Adams
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Dale E. Adams

October 18, 1950 - February 8, 2021

Dale was born October 18, 1950 to Loyde and Frieda Adams in Lexington, NE. He served in the U.S. Army 1971-1973 and later the Nebraska National Guard. Dale worked for the Lied Performing Arts Center. He enjoyed reading and shared his fathers love for the history of military aviation, particularly the 90th bomber group, "The Jolly Rogers".

He was preceded in death by his mother Frieda (1976), his father Loyde (2010), and step-mother Marilyn (2020).

A private memorial graveside service with military honors will be held at Wyuka cemetery on March 5, 2021. Condolences may be sent to https://roperandsons.com/obituaries



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
