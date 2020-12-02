Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dale E. Chesnut
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Dale E. Chesnut

August 7, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Dale E. Chesnut, 8/7/1943 – 11/28/2020, French Settlement, LA / Lincoln, NE. Dale passed away suddenly at his second home in French Settlement, LA on November 28, 2020.

Dale is survived by his wife and best friend, Carmel, daughter Angela Chesnut, sons Timothy (Christie) Chesnut, Kevin Chesnut, Dan (Karla) Chesnut and step-daughters Christina Furrer and Carmen Baroud. Grandchildren Andy, Justin, Jessica, Mason, Shelby, Jocelyn, Jaclyn and Ashley, five Great-Grandchildren and Brother Albert (Geri). Preceded in death by parents and brother Wilbur.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.