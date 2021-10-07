Dale Clifford Etmund

May 17, 1934 - October 5, 2021

Dale C Etmund; age 87, of Roca, NE went home to be with the Lord on October 5th, 2021 after battling an 11 month illness. He was born on May 17th, 1934 to Clifford Etmund and Margaret (Baade) Etmund in Lincoln, NE. Dale grew up living on the farm. He was in 4-H during his younger years and played basketball at Roca High School, where he graduated from in 1952.

Dale served in the United States Navy from January 1955 to January 1959. In 1963 Dale married Mina Buettgenbach. Mina had 2 daughters, Cindy (Jackson) Schroeder and Terry (Jackson) Eden, deceased May 31, 2010 (husband Verlyn). Together they had a son, Dale Etmund Jr (wife Dianne). Dale had 3 children from his first marriage: Cynthia, Michelle, & Michael.

Dale worked many years hanging drywall. His passion in life was bowling which included participating in several Lincoln leagues as well as various local & national tournaments. In 1987, he finished 3rd in singles at the Greater-Ozarks Open, achieving what many bowlers never do: he bowled a perfect 300 game.

As life moved on Dale & Mina returned to farm life in 1992, building a house & farm south of Lincoln close to where Dale spent his childhood years. There Dale built a wood-shop in which he made many fine projects. He also enjoyed gardening and deer hunting each year.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Delauris & Darlene, daughter Terry, & his pup Rascal. He is survived by his wife, children, 10 grandchildren, & 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be all day Friday October 8th, with the Family Visitation from 5-8 PM that evening. Funeral services will be Saturday October 9th at BMLFH at 4040 A St at 10 AM followed by a brief luncheon. Internment will be at the Hickman Cemetery following the luncheon. Memorials are suggested to the family to support youth bowling in Lincoln.