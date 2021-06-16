Dale Frederick Janssen

June 13, 2021

Dale Frederick Janssen, 90, of Syracuse joined his wife Leola and daughter Linda in their eternal home on June 13, 2021. Left to cherish his memory are daughter Nadine (Mike) Durnal, sons Wes (Terri), Ray (Patty) and Don (Kathi) Janssen; 12 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life service 10:00 a.m., Friday (6-18-21) at Luther Memorial Church, 1162 Mohawk St, Syracuse, NE with burial to follow. Visitation Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home. Family will greet friends at the church from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening. Memorials can be directed to Luther Memorial Church or The Children's Home Project (tchproject.org). Condolences may be left online at fusselmanallenharvey.com.