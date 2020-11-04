Menu
Dale Loos

Dale Loos

October 9, 1951 - October 30, 2020

Dale Loos, 69 years old, passed away Friday, October 30th. Dale was born in Lincoln, NE on October 9, 1951 to late Harry and Betty Loos. He graduated class of 1969 from Lincoln High School. Dale then dedicated himself to the Lord by serving in ministry until 1982. And then perfected his craft as a concrete finisher; working until July 2020. Dale loved the Huskers and Patriots. He loved the outdoors, country music, playing a little keno, and spending time with family. Dale was known for his story telling and speaking ability. He will be missed for his witt, kind heart, and his "tell it like it is" personality.

He was survived by his beloved wife, Bonita Loos. His step-children La Triesha, La Nita, La Jina, Jerry, and Jonathon. Along with their spouses, children and grandchildren. Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Tonya & Marcus Taylor, their 5 daughters, and granddaughter. His daughter and son-in-law Dayna & Mark Diaz. His brother Terry Loos and sister Nancy Shupbach, who he loved dearly. And his brother-in-law Paul Shupbach; many nieces and nephews. He was a humble man that loved Jesus, and finished his race well. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him; until we meet again.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
